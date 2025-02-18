Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFEC Visit

    JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Air Force Brigadier General Stephen Snelson, commander of the Air Force Expeditionary Center at Joint-Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, and Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Dennis Fuselier, AFEC Command Chief, visited Yokota Air Base facilities on Thursday, February 6th. This visit allowed AFEC leadership to understand the capabilities of Team Yokota.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 02:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JP

    Japan
    Tokyo
    Center
    Yokota
    Expeditionary
    Air Force

