Air Force Brigadier General Stephen Snelson, commander of the Air Force Expeditionary Center at Joint-Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, and Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Dennis Fuselier, AFEC Command Chief, visited Yokota Air Base facilities on Thursday, February 6th. This visit allowed AFEC leadership to understand the capabilities of Team Yokota.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 02:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953309
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-BS430-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110826824
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFEC Visit, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.