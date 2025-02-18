ATLANTIC OCEAN (February 22, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) participate in a fuel at sea evolution with the USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 22. The FAS event marks the final event of the Iwo Jima’s basic phase requirements, allowing the ship to advance to the next phase of its pre-deployment cycle. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cesar Licona)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 01:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953307
|VIRIN:
|250222-N-VP479-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110826787
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling at Sea USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), by SN Cesar Licona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.