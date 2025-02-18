Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fueling at Sea USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.22.2025

    Video by Seaman Cesar Licona 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (February 22, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) participate in a fuel at sea evolution with the USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 22. The FAS event marks the final event of the Iwo Jima’s basic phase requirements, allowing the ship to advance to the next phase of its pre-deployment cycle. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cesar Licona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 01:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953307
    VIRIN: 250222-N-VP479-1001
    Filename: DOD_110826787
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling at Sea USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), by SN Cesar Licona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fueling at sea
    DDG
    LHD
    USS Iwo Jima
    USS Porter
    FAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download