On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines and Sailors assess and transport simulated casualties during a mass casualty exercise in Japan; U.S. Marines rehearse casualty evacuation procedures in a CBRN contaminated environment in the Republic of Korea; U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct a combat marksmanship program training aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22) in the Philippine Sea.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2025 23:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|953305
|VIRIN:
|250220-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110826719
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: February 21, 2025, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.