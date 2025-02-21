Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: February 21, 2025

    JAPAN

    02.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines and Sailors assess and transport simulated casualties during a mass casualty exercise in Japan; U.S. Marines rehearse casualty evacuation procedures in a CBRN contaminated environment in the Republic of Korea; U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct a combat marksmanship program training aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22) in the Philippine Sea.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 23:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 953305
    VIRIN: 250220-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110826719
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: February 21, 2025, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

