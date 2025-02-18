Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHS Induction Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    AFN Sasebo

    The National Honor Society at Ernest J. King Middle High School hosted an induction ceremony for it's newest members, Feb. 18, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 23:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953304
    VIRIN: 250218-N-MH959-1001
    Filename: DOD_110826712
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    DoDEA
    NHS

