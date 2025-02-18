Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    373d Training Squadron Detachment 15 Instructing Yokota Air Base's Personnel

    JAPAN

    02.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    Detachment 15 is comprised of a 10 person instructor cadre spanning 7 different AFSC. They primarily focus on delivering CCAF accredited courses focused on aerospace technical maintenance, they also offer principles of instruction course that satisfies the training requirements for instructional mythologies, including lessons, preparation, delivery, classroom management, student evaluation processes and adult learning theories.

