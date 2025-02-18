Detachment 15 is comprised of a 10 person instructor cadre spanning 7 different AFSC. They primarily focus on delivering CCAF accredited courses focused on aerospace technical maintenance, they also offer principles of instruction course that satisfies the training requirements for instructional mythologies, including lessons, preparation, delivery, classroom management, student evaluation processes and adult learning theories.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 00:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|953303
|VIRIN:
|250218-F-QH602-7552
|Filename:
|DOD_110826711
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 373d Training Squadron Detachment 15 Instructing Yokota Air Base's Personnel, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.