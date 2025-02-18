Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overseas Housing Allowance Utility Expenses Survey

    JAPAN

    02.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    Japan's Overseas Housing Allowance utility expenses survey is open through March 31st and is designed to help offset housing expenses for qualified service members and families assigned overseas.

    Location: JP

    Japan
    OHA
    Utility Expenses Survey

