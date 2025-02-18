Japan's Overseas Housing Allowance utility expenses survey is open through March 31st and is designed to help offset housing expenses for qualified service members and families assigned overseas.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2025 23:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|953297
|VIRIN:
|250224-F-WN543-6351
|Filename:
|DOD_110826683
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
