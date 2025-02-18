February 124th in 124

February 2025's 124th in 124. Highlights include the recent wing change of command, a visit from the ACC Commander, fuels emergency procedures training and a shoutout to our 2024 Outstanding of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2025 22:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|953293
|VIRIN:
|250223-Z-VT588-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110826662
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
