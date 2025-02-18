Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    February 124th in 124

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    February 2025's 124th in 124. Highlights include the recent wing change of command, a visit from the ACC Commander, fuels emergency procedures training and a shoutout to our 2024 Outstanding of the Year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 22:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 953293
    VIRIN: 250223-Z-VT588-1003
    Filename: DOD_110826662
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: US

    TAGS

    air national guard
    ACC
    Change of Command
    Fuels Systems
    OAY
    124th in 124

