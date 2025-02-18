U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting explosive ordnance disposal technicians participating in a simulated underwater mine defusal range for exercise Iron Fist 25 in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 20, 2025. The annual exercise Iron Fist 25 increased interoperability and strengthened relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, and the Japan Self-Defense Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 00:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953292
|VIRIN:
|250220-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110826661
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD simulated underwater mine defusal for Iron Fist 25, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS
