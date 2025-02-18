EOD simulated underwater mine defusal for Iron Fist 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting explosive ordnance disposal technicians participating in a simulated underwater mine defusal range for exercise Iron Fist 25 in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 20, 2025. The annual exercise Iron Fist 25 increased interoperability and strengthened relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, and the Japan Self-Defense Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)