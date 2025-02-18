Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD simulated underwater mine defusal for Iron Fist 25

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting explosive ordnance disposal technicians participating in a simulated underwater mine defusal range for exercise Iron Fist 25 in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 20, 2025. The annual exercise Iron Fist 25 increased interoperability and strengthened relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, and the Japan Self-Defense Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 00:45
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

