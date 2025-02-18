Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Sea and Anchor

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Andrew Eggert 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    NORFOLK, VA (Feb. 21, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) participate in a sea and anchor evolution preparing the ship to go underway, Feb. 21. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew Eggert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 00:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953289
    VIRIN: 250221-N-FN990-1002
    Filename: DOD_110826633
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Sea and Anchor, by SA Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sea and anchor
    Amphibious
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD7

