Freedom Banner 2025 Teaser

Freedom Banner 25 is a Maritime Prepositioning Force offload that provides equipment and support to III Marine Expeditionary Force units for the exercises Korean Marine Exchange Program 25.1 and Freedom Shield 25. U.S. Marines and Sailors will conduct beach landing operations to test and validate 3rd Marine Logistics Group’s ability to conduct integrated logistics operations in a complex and contested environment, enhancing the expeditious transport and distribution of supplies in a combat environment or life-saving aid in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)