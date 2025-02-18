Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Banner 2025 Teaser

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.24.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Freedom Banner 25 is a Maritime Prepositioning Force offload that provides equipment and support to III Marine Expeditionary Force units for the exercises Korean Marine Exchange Program 25.1 and Freedom Shield 25. U.S. Marines and Sailors will conduct beach landing operations to test and validate 3rd Marine Logistics Group’s ability to conduct integrated logistics operations in a complex and contested environment, enhancing the expeditious transport and distribution of supplies in a combat environment or life-saving aid in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 21:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953286
    VIRIN: 250224-M-BN442-1001
    Filename: DOD_110826614
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Banner 2025 Teaser, by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Freedom Banner
    KMEP

