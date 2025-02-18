Former Oregon Military Leaders Share Insights at ORNGA Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Former Oregon Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Rees and his former Chief of Staff retired Col. Donald F. Bond addressed attendees at the Oregon National Guard Association state conference on February 22, 2025. The event was held at the Armed Forces Reserve Center (AFRC) at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. During their presentation, the distinguished speakers shared their experiences and insights, focusing on leadership challenges in military service, the importance of mentorship in military careers, and strategic career management and planning.

Maj. Gen. Rees brought significant perspective from his extensive military career, which included serving as Adjutant General of Oregon, Director of the Army National Guard, Acting Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Training, Readiness and Mobilization from 2014 to 2019. During his tenure as Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Rees oversaw the Oregon National Guard's preparedness for both state and federal missions. His responsibilities encompassed managing the Oregon National Guard, Oregon State Defense Force, Joint Force Headquarters, and the Office of Oregon Emergency Management. In this role, he ensured the state maintained a ready force of citizen soldiers and airmen, equipped and trained to respond to any contingency, whether natural or man-made.

The Oregon National Guard Association, which hosted the event, continues its vital mission as a professional organization dedicated to supporting the National Guard's constitutional roles through legislative, congressional, and executive advocacy. The speaking engagement provided current Guard members and attendees with valuable insights from these experienced leaders, drawing from their years of service and leadership in the Oregon National Guard. Their shared experiences and wisdom offered valuable guidance for those currently serving and highlighted the enduring importance of strong military leadership and mentorship in today's National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)