USS Iwo Jima Sailors Commemorate 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima

ARLINGTON, Va. (Feb. 22, 2025) – Sailors from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and had the chance to meet with and learn from veterans who fought in the battle. The event, hosted by the Iwo Jima Association of America, highlighted the history of the battle and gave the veterans a platform to share their experiences from the battle 80 years ago. USS Iwo Jima is the second amphibious assault ship to bear the battle's namesake and is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression; project power through presence abroad; and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Lt. Jennifer Bowman)