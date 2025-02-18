Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Sailors Commemorate 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Video by Lt. Jennifer Bowman 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ARLINGTON, Va. (Feb. 22, 2025) – Sailors from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and had the chance to meet with and learn from veterans who fought in the battle. The event, hosted by the Iwo Jima Association of America, highlighted the history of the battle and gave the veterans a platform to share their experiences from the battle 80 years ago. USS Iwo Jima is the second amphibious assault ship to bear the battle's namesake and is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression; project power through presence abroad; and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Lt. Jennifer Bowman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 09:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953263
    VIRIN: 250222-N-YO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_110826303
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Sailors Commemorate 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, by LT Jennifer Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Battle of Iwo Jima
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7
    Uncommon Valor
    Common Virtue
    Iwo Jima History

