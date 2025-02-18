Exercise Joint Viking 25: 2d CEB Demolition

U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division assemble and detonate 40-pound cratering charges during a demolition event as part of cold-weather training in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway Feb. 22, 2023. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2025 07:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953260
|VIRIN:
|250223-M-FL591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110826276
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
