MARCENT Marines team building event at MacDill Air Force Base Skeet Range

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command (MARCENT) participate in a team-building event at the MacDill Air Force Base Skeet Range on Feb. 21, 2025. These events foster camaraderie and provide an opportunity for Marines to decompress from the demands of their duties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MARCENT COMMSTRAT)