    MARCENT Marines team building event at MacDill Air Force Base Skeet Range

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Ruben Cordero 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command (MARCENT) participate in a team-building event at the MacDill Air Force Base Skeet Range on Feb. 21, 2025. These events foster camaraderie and provide an opportunity for Marines to decompress from the demands of their duties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MARCENT COMMSTRAT)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.22.2025 23:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953255
    VIRIN: 250219-M-FA445-4591
    Filename: DOD_110826105
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    MARCENT
    USMC

