ROTC cadets compete in Northern Warfare Challenge at Fort McCoy, Part 4

ROTC cadets with an Army ROTC unit participate in the Northern Warfare Challenge on Feb. 21, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. There were 54 teams competing in the challenge from universities and colleges all over the United States. At Fort McCoy, cadets faced a variety of challenges during the competition. The cadets then did a 12-mile ruck in La Crosse, Wis., on the second day of their competition. Final Results included West Point taking first, Wheaton College earning second, and the University Wisconsin-Madison taking third. Fort McCoy regularly supports training efforts with U.S. Army Cadet Command. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2025 02:13
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
