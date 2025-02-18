Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets compete in Northern Warfare Challenge at Fort McCoy, Part 4

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    ROTC cadets with an Army ROTC unit participate in the Northern Warfare Challenge on Feb. 21, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. There were 54 teams competing in the challenge from universities and colleges all over the United States. At Fort McCoy, cadets faced a variety of challenges during the competition. The cadets then did a 12-mile ruck in La Crosse, Wis., on the second day of their competition. Final Results included West Point taking first, Wheaton College earning second, and the University Wisconsin-Madison taking third. Fort McCoy regularly supports training efforts with U.S. Army Cadet Command. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2025 02:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953252
    VIRIN: 250221-A-OK556-8542
    Filename: DOD_110826098
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROTC cadets compete in Northern Warfare Challenge at Fort McCoy, Part 4, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army ROTC
    Northern Warfare Challenge

