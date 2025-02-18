ROTC cadets compete in Northern Warfare Challenge at Fort McCoy, Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ROTC cadets with an Army ROTC unit participate in the Northern Warfare Challenge on Feb. 21, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. There were 54 teams competing in the challenge from universities and colleges all over the United States. At Fort McCoy, cadets faced a variety of challenges during the competition. The cadets then did a 12-mile ruck in La Crosse, Wis., on the second day of their competition. Final Results included West Point taking first, Wheaton College earning second, and the University Wisconsin-Madison taking third. Fort McCoy regularly supports training efforts with U.S. Army Cadet Command. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)