    Coast Guard, partners detain, arrest man for alleged yacht theft in Honolulu

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Mason Trier, a machinery technician assigned to Coast Guard Station Honolulu, describes his team’s detainment of a man suspected of stealing a yacht in Honolulu Harbor Feb. 21, 2025. Honolulu Police Department and State of Hawaii Sheriff Division officers arrested the individual and charged him with theft in the first degree, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in the first degree, and criminal property damage in the first degree. (U.S. Coast Guard video Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.22.2025 17:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953238
    VIRIN: 250221-G-OX937-2001
    Filename: DOD_110825973
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    law enforcement
    Uscg
    detain
    arrest
    yacht
    interagency

