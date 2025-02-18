Coast Guard, partners detain, arrest man for alleged yacht theft in Honolulu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953238" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Mason Trier, a machinery technician assigned to Coast Guard Station Honolulu, describes his team’s detainment of a man suspected of stealing a yacht in Honolulu Harbor Feb. 21, 2025. Honolulu Police Department and State of Hawaii Sheriff Division officers arrested the individual and charged him with theft in the first degree, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in the first degree, and criminal property damage in the first degree. (U.S. Coast Guard video Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)