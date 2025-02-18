Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supply Corps 230th Birthday version 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Video by Debbie Dortch, Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc and Lt.Cmdr. Michelle Tiemeyer

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    The Supply Corps and the Navy supply community are the backbone of sustainment. We deliver vital material, services and quality of life enhancements to the warfighters around the world to ensure that they, their families, our joint and allied partners are ready. Happy 230th Birthday Navy Supply Corps!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.22.2025 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953232
    VIRIN: 250222-N-IL028-7175
    Filename: DOD_110825876
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supply Corps 230th Birthday version 2, by Debbie Dortch, PO1 Christopher Previc and LCDR Michelle Tiemeyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Aircraft Group 16
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)
    SupplyCorps230
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit (EODESU) 2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download