Guard vehicle maintainers keep missions moving on southern border

National Guard members supporting Operation Lone Star play a vital role in providing assistance to state and federal authorities to help secure the southern border. Operating under Task Force East in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, members of the Tactical Maintenance Platoon help ensure mission readiness by managing recovery operations and maintaining critical vehicles, including Humvees, Load Handling System (LHS) trucks, and M984A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) wreckers. From recovering stuck vehicles with specialized equipment to repairing essential systems like air conditioning in extreme heat, their work keeps Soldiers and Airmen safe and operations moving. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)