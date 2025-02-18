Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard vehicle maintainers keep missions moving on southern border

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard members supporting Operation Lone Star play a vital role in providing assistance to state and federal authorities to help secure the southern border. Operating under Task Force East in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, members of the Tactical Maintenance Platoon help ensure mission readiness by managing recovery operations and maintaining critical vehicles, including Humvees, Load Handling System (LHS) trucks, and M984A4 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) wreckers. From recovering stuck vehicles with specialized equipment to repairing essential systems like air conditioning in extreme heat, their work keeps Soldiers and Airmen safe and operations moving. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.22.2025 12:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953231
    VIRIN: 250222-Z-PI747-1002
    Filename: DOD_110825875
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Guard vehicle maintainers keep missions moving on southern border, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TXARNG
    Texas
    Border Patrol
    Rio Grande Valley
    Operation Lone Star
    Southern Border

