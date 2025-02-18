National Guard, Border Patrol join forces in Rio Grande Valley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly 100 National Guard members received training from the U.S. Border Patrol Feb. 18-20, 2025, in McAllen, Texas, in support of Operation Southern Resolve. The Guard members were granted Title 8 authority in order to prevent, deter, and interdict illegal activity at the southern border. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio, photos by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)