National Guard, Border Patrol join forces in Rio Grande Valley

Nearly 100 National Guard members received training from the U.S. Border Patrol Feb. 18-20, 2025, in McAllen, Texas, in support of Operation Southern Resolve. The Guard members were granted Title 8 authority in order to prevent, deter, and interdict illegal activity at the southern border. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio, photos by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2025 12:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953230
|VIRIN:
|250222-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110825873
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
