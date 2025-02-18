Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard, Border Patrol join forces in Rio Grande Valley

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Nearly 100 National Guard members received training from the U.S. Border Patrol Feb. 18-20, 2025, in McAllen, Texas, in support of Operation Southern Resolve. The Guard members were granted Title 8 authority in order to prevent, deter, and interdict illegal activity at the southern border. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio, photos by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    Location: TEXAS, US

    TXARNG
    Texas
    Border Patrol
    Rio Grande Valley
    Operation Lone Star
    Southern Border

