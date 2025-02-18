USMC Brigadier General 2024 AMFS/NILSA Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Omar Randall, Deputy Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, takes part in an interview at the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) in Accra, Ghana, May 1, 2024. This conference brought together service chiefs and senior leaders of allied and partner nation Maritime Forces and militaries from over 40 countries to discuss interoperability, crisis response capabilities, shared security objectives, and capacity building to improve Africa’s maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)