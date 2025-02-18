Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC Brigadier General 2024 AMFS/NILSA Interview

    ACCRA, GHANA

    05.01.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Omar Randall, Deputy Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, takes part in an interview at the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) in Accra, Ghana, May 1, 2024. This conference brought together service chiefs and senior leaders of allied and partner nation Maritime Forces and militaries from over 40 countries to discuss interoperability, crisis response capabilities, shared security objectives, and capacity building to improve Africa’s maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2025 08:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953217
    VIRIN: 250222-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110825789
    Length: 00:15:38
    Location: ACCRA, GH

