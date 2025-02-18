Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, Steel Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, tactically set up and fire the M777A2 Howitzer as part of their Table V and Table VI crew Qualification at Firing Point 174 on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 20, 2025. The Table V qualification is a dry fire iteration to certify the crew chief and its members on the M777A2 Howitzer for live fire exercises. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953199
|VIRIN:
|250221-A-JW284-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110825243
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Steel Squadron Alpha Battery Table V and VI Qualifications, by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
