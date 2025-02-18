Steel Squadron Alpha Battery Table V and VI Qualifications

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953199" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, Steel Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, tactically set up and fire the M777A2 Howitzer as part of their Table V and Table VI crew Qualification at Firing Point 174 on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 20, 2025. The Table V qualification is a dry fire iteration to certify the crew chief and its members on the M777A2 Howitzer for live fire exercises. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)