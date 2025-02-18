Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steel Squadron Alpha Battery Table V and VI Qualifications

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, Steel Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, tactically set up and fire the M777A2 Howitzer as part of their Table V and Table VI crew Qualification at Firing Point 174 on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 20, 2025. The Table V qualification is a dry fire iteration to certify the crew chief and its members on the M777A2 Howitzer for live fire exercises. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953199
    VIRIN: 250221-A-JW284-1001
    Filename: DOD_110825243
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Squadron Alpha Battery Table V and VI Qualifications, by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3CR
    7MPAD
    IIICorps
    PhantomCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download