MacDill CDDAR Train Rapid Response Skills

U.S. Air Force repair and reclamation Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th ARW perform a simulated downed aircraft recovery on the flightline at MAcDill Air Force base, Florida, Feb. 19, 2025. The simulated downed aircraft was the theme of a Major Accident Response Exercise conducted by the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to heighten the proficiencies needed to respond to the unlikely event of an aircraft accident on the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 17:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953198
|VIRIN:
|250219-F-XY101-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110825217
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
