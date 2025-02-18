Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill CDDAR Train Rapid Response Skills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force repair and reclamation Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th ARW perform a simulated downed aircraft recovery on the flightline at MAcDill Air Force base, Florida, Feb. 19, 2025. The simulated downed aircraft was the theme of a Major Accident Response Exercise conducted by the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to heighten the proficiencies needed to respond to the unlikely event of an aircraft accident on the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 17:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953198
    VIRIN: 250219-F-XY101-2001
    Filename: DOD_110825217
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill CDDAR Train Rapid Response Skills, by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill
    CDDAR
    MARE
    Aircraft Accident
    6th AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download