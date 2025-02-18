An F-15 EX Eagle II assigned to the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., performs an unrestricted climb at Grand Forks Air Force Base, ND, Feb. 21, 2025. The unrestricted climb commemorated the 50th anniversary of Project Streak Eagle. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 16:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953197
|VIRIN:
|250221-F-YU621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110825192
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-15 EX Eagle II performs Unrestricted Climb, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.