Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-15 EX Eagle II performs Unrestricted Climb

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    An F-15 EX Eagle II assigned to the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., performs an unrestricted climb at Grand Forks Air Force Base, ND, Feb. 21, 2025. The unrestricted climb commemorated the 50th anniversary of Project Streak Eagle. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953197
    VIRIN: 250221-F-YU621-1001
    Filename: DOD_110825192
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15 EX Eagle II performs Unrestricted Climb, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    96th TW
    319th RW
    F-15 EX Eagle II
    Unrestricted Climb
    Streak Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download