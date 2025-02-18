Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VUP-19 #FlyingFriday

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    The #FlyingFriday video highlights VUP-19 and its role in unmanned aerial reconnaissance. Featuring footage of MQ-4C Triton operations, the video showcases the squadron’s expertise in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. With high-energy visuals and tight editing, it offers a look at the precision and innovation that define VUP-19.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953196
    VIRIN: 241003-D-NG136-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110825184
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    VUP-19, Big Red, unmanned aerial reconnaissance, MQ-4C Triton, ISR, Flying Friday

