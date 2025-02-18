VUP-19 #FlyingFriday

The #FlyingFriday video highlights VUP-19 and its role in unmanned aerial reconnaissance. Featuring footage of MQ-4C Triton operations, the video showcases the squadron’s expertise in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. With high-energy visuals and tight editing, it offers a look at the precision and innovation that define VUP-19.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953196
|VIRIN:
|241003-D-NG136-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110825184
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
