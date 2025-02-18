Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC PCD Engineers Week 2025: Doug Brown

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Ronald Newsome and Jeremy Roman

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Doug Brown is a key figure in the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicle mission at NSWC Panama City Division. As the LCAC Hull, Mechanical, and Electrical (HM&E) project manager and mechanical engineer within the command’s Expeditionary Systems Division (E30), he supports the craft’s vital role in transporting personnel and equipment from ship to shore. He was recently selected to serve as NSWC Panama City’s E30 branch head.

    Engineers Week: Design Your Future runs from Feb. 16 - 22, 2025.

    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US

