NSWC PCD Engineers Week 2025: Doug Brown

Doug Brown is a key figure in the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicle mission at NSWC Panama City Division. As the LCAC Hull, Mechanical, and Electrical (HM&E) project manager and mechanical engineer within the command’s Expeditionary Systems Division (E30), he supports the craft’s vital role in transporting personnel and equipment from ship to shore. He was recently selected to serve as NSWC Panama City’s E30 branch head.



Engineers Week: Design Your Future runs from Feb. 16 - 22, 2025.