    169th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing attend a tactical combat casualty care class at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Feb. 2, 2025. The TCCC course taught non-medical personnel the medical skills necessary to ensure lifesaving treatment can be rendered in the absence of a medical Airmen and improve the survivability of those wounded or injured in combat. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953184
    VIRIN: 250202-Z-VD276-1001
    Filename: DOD_110824990
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TCCC
    Mission Ready
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    Airmen Readiness

