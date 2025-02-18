U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing attend a tactical combat casualty care class at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Feb. 2, 2025. The TCCC course taught non-medical personnel the medical skills necessary to ensure lifesaving treatment can be rendered in the absence of a medical Airmen and improve the survivability of those wounded or injured in combat. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953184
|VIRIN:
|250202-Z-VD276-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110824990
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS
