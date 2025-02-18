169th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing attend a tactical combat casualty care class at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Feb. 2, 2025. The TCCC course taught non-medical personnel the medical skills necessary to ensure lifesaving treatment can be rendered in the absence of a medical Airmen and improve the survivability of those wounded or injured in combat. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)