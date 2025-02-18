Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon moors in Juneau, Alaska

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158) conducts mooring operations at a pier in Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2025. The Witherspoon is one of three Fast Response Cutters scheduled to commission in Alaska, 2025, to support missions in search and rescue, living marine resources, and maritime law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)
