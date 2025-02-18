Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tongan native says 'Malo 'aupito' to AER, donors

    TONGA

    04.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army Emergency Relief

    Capt. Hemalot Tatafu from 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, shares his heartfelt experience utilizing #ArmyEmergencyRelief to reunite with his Family during a time of urgent need.

    Through the utilization of the #AER program, Tatafu and his Family of eight were granted the opportunity to return to Tonga and bid a final farewell to his mother. Tatafu received financial assistance from AER — the ‪@usarmy‬'s official #nonprofit — to cover most of the expenses of his journey back home.

    "AER was willing to pay half of the remaining (travel) cost, and offered me an interest-free loan for the remaining amount," he said. "This made it possible for us to be in that room and experience those special moments with my Family.

    "To everyone who has donated to AER, thank you ... for making it possible for us to enjoy those special moments with my Family. Malo 'aupito."

    The 2024 AER Annual Campaign runs through June 14. Consider making a donation to support other Soldiers who may be facing similar challenges.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 14:58
