MMSL C-130 LOADEX

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, load a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle onto a U.S. Air Force KC-130 Hercules with 535th Airlift Squadron, 15th Wing, on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2025. The load exercise provided training to familiarize Marines with rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)
|02.07.2025
|02.21.2025 14:54
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
