    MMSL C-130 LOADEX

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, load a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle onto a U.S. Air Force KC-130 Hercules with 535th Airlift Squadron, 15th Wing, on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2025. The load exercise provided training to familiarize Marines with rapid response capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953168
    VIRIN: 250216-M-JK065-1001
    Filename: DOD_110824721
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MMSL C-130 LOADEX, by LCpl Indio Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCBH
    3dMARDIV
    LOADEX
    3dMLR
    3dLCT

