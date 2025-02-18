Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Sergeant Inspires Recruits at Basic Training

    FT. LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Maj. Kyle Key 

    Army National Guard Marketing Branch

    Staff Sgt. Destiny Davis, a drill sergeant with the Army National Guard, discusses her role in transforming the lives of new recruits during basic combat training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., Dec. 2, 2024. Video courtesy of ARNG Marketing Branch.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 13:55
    VIRIN: 241202-A-QU728-2236
    Basic Combat Training, Drill Sergeant, Ft. Leonard Wood

