MC-130J Commando II fueling AV-8B Harriers during EW 25

A U.S. MC-130J Commando II assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conducts fixed wing air-to-air refueling with U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231, during Emerald Warrior 25.1 above California, Feb. 6, 2025. Emerald Warrior is the premier operational exercise for AFSOC, training combat-ready forces to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)