A U.S. MC-130J Commando II assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conducts fixed wing air-to-air refueling with U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231, during Emerald Warrior 25.1 above California, Feb. 6, 2025. Emerald Warrior is the premier operational exercise for AFSOC, training combat-ready forces to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953142
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-TC214-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110824226
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MC-130J Commando II fueling AV-8B Harriers during EW 25, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
