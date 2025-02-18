Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MC-130J Commando II fueling AV-8B Harriers during EW 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    A U.S. MC-130J Commando II assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conducts fixed wing air-to-air refueling with U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 231, during Emerald Warrior 25.1 above California, Feb. 6, 2025. Emerald Warrior is the premier operational exercise for AFSOC, training combat-ready forces to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953142
    VIRIN: 250206-F-TC214-7001
    Filename: DOD_110824226
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC-130J Commando II fueling AV-8B Harriers during EW 25, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    AFSOC
    AirCommandos
    QuietProfessionals
    EmeraldWarrior
    EW25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download