    AMSP AY26 orientation session

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    The Army University

    Orientation brief for Academic Year 2026 School of Advanced Military Studies' Advanced Military Studies Program (AMSP) students.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 11:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 953134
    VIRIN: 250221-A-GB294-1001
    Filename: DOD_110824096
    Length: 01:08:58
    Location: US

    Army University
    School of Advanced Military Studies

