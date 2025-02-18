Buffalo District Build and Bite Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, held a "build and bite" challenge as part of celebrations during National Engineers Week, Buffalo, New York, Feb. 18, 2025. Teams competed to build the tallest and strongest structure using only food items. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)