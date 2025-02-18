Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buffalo District Build and Bite Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, held a "build and bite" challenge as part of celebrations during National Engineers Week, Buffalo, New York, Feb. 18, 2025. Teams competed to build the tallest and strongest structure using only food items. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 10:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953126
    VIRIN: 250218-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_110824021
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo District Build and Bite Challenge, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Engineers Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download