Cut: National Guard and MSHMC training partnership

U.S. Air Force Capt. Steven Thompson, Tech. Sgt. Suzanne Nowalk and Tech. Sgt. Carlos Patino, assigned to Detachment 1, Medical Group, 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania National Guard, perform lifesaving techniques on simulated patients during a mass casualty exercise at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Feb. 7, 2025. These Airmen are nurses or medics who completed an inaugural two-week training program, which is a new partnership between the National Guard and MSHMC, where participants learn how to respond effectively in emergencies and combat situations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
02.07.2025
02.21.2025
Video Productions
HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
