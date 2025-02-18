Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Animals in Service: MWD Tobi

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The 902nd Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog section at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, leads a demonstration showcasing how they enhance the safety and security of the JBSA community through deterrence and response to threats, Feb. 7, 2025. Tobi, a highly trained MWD assigned to the section, has supported this mission through controlled aggression tactics and threat detection. (U.S. Air Force video by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Item Title: Happy Fun Music
    Item ID: UH2B6SW
    Author Username: BearStockMusic
    Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs
    Registered Project Name: Pawlidays
    License Date: February 19th, 2025
    Item License Code: Y5Z2EPWG7M

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 10:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 953123
    VIRIN: 250207-F-KQ373-1001
    Filename: DOD_110823936
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    working dog
    MWD
    security forces
    JBSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download