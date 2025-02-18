Animals in Service: MWD Tobi

The 902nd Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog section at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, leads a demonstration showcasing how they enhance the safety and security of the JBSA community through deterrence and response to threats, Feb. 7, 2025. Tobi, a highly trained MWD assigned to the section, has supported this mission through controlled aggression tactics and threat detection. (U.S. Air Force video by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
Item Title: Happy Fun Music
Item ID: UH2B6SW
Author Username: BearStockMusic
Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs
Registered Project Name: Pawlidays
License Date: February 19th, 2025
Item License Code: Y5Z2EPWG7M
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 10:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|953123
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-KQ373-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110823936
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
