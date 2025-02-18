Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: Cameroon-born US Soldier talks about her experience during Justified Accord

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    02.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Pfc. Albright Ndemnyie, a supply specialist assigned to 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry, 51st Troop Command, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Massachusetts National Guard, talks about her experience during Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations center in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 20, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 09:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953122
    VIRIN: 250220-A-SB019-7214
    Filename: DOD_110823930
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: NANYUKI, KE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Cameroon-born US Soldier talks about her experience during Justified Accord, by SGT Kylejian Francia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    Republic of Kenya (Kenya)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download