GoPro B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts urban operations training at Justified Accord 2025 in Kenya

Paratroopers assigned to Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct urban operations training as part of Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)



Shot List:

(00:00) ULTRA WIDE SHOT: GoPro running out of wood line

(00:15) MEDIUM SHOT: Scaling building

(00:32) CLOSE SHOT: Clearing room

(00:44) MEDIUM SHOT: Scaling building

(00:53) MEDIUM SHOT: Scaling building

(01:16) MEDIUM SHOT: Turning around building