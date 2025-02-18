B-Roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts M9 live-fire weapons familiarization in Kenya during Justified Accord 2025

U.S. Army paratroopers with Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct M9 live-fire weapons familiarization during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2025.JA25) is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
Shot List:
(00:00) WIDE SHOT: GoPro POV
(00:08) CLOSE SHOT: Sky Soldier holstering weapon
(00:11) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier aims M9
(00:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Orbit pan around Sky Soldier
(00:31) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier aims downrange
(00:33) ULTRA WIDE: Downrange shot
(00:39) ULTRA WIDE: Pan into Sky Soldier
(00:44) ULTRA WIDE: GoPro POV
(01:03) ULTRA WIDE: GoPro POV
|02.19.2025
|02.21.2025 09:56
|B-Roll
|953119
|250219-A-XY121-4094
|DOD_110823891
|00:01:29
|NANYUKI, KE
|2
|2
