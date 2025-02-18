Training the next generation of Ukrainian defenders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953117" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ukraine continues its brave struggle for freedom and independence, aided by crucial military support from NATO Allies.

Synopsis



Ukraine continues its brave fight for freedom and independence, aided by crucial military support from NATO Allies.

In Lithuania, the army is busy training the next generation of Ukrainian Non-Commissioned Officers – mid-level enlisted leaders responsible for leading troops into combat – who will go on to form the backbone of the forces fighting to secure their homeland. In Poland, several NATO Allies are teaching Ukrainian tankers how to use the powerful Leopard 2 main battle tank, which many NATO Allies have donated to the Ukrainian Army, giving them mobility and firepower. And in the United Kingdom, British Army bomb disposal experts are training Ukrainian technicians how to detect and neutralise land mines left behind by Russian forces, as well as unexploded ordnance buried in the soil.

Since the beginning of Russia’s brutal and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine three years ago, in February 2022, NATO Allies and partners have stood firm in their support of Ukraine’s armed forces, as the country continues its heroic efforts to uphold its right to self-defence enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Transcript



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL TRAINER, BRITISH ARMY

“They're taking on the lessons, fully into it, trying to learn everything they can to take away, to go back, to then fight back on the front lines.”

—VOICEOVER—



“Three years ago, Russia launched its devastating full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then, NATO Allies have been steadfast in supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the weapons and training they need to defend their homeland. Together, they’re helping forge the next generation of Ukrainian soldiers called upon to defend their country.”

TEXT ON SCREEN

TRAINING THE NEXT GENERATION OF UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS

—VOICEOVER—

“Armies need leaders, and not just at the top. While generals make plans and issue orders, leadership in the trenches comes from Non-Commissioned Officers. They are the link between enlisted soldiers and officers, charged with carrying out orders and leading troops into the heat of battle. At the same time, they’re responsible for taking care of their soldiers, giving them guidance and mentorship while enforcing discipline in the ranks.



They are evidence of a remarkable transformation in the Ukrainian Army. In years past, Ukrainian enlisted soldiers had to wait for explicit orders from officers before they could act, making for a slower, less efficient force. After Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, however, the Ukrainian Army decided to reinvent itself. It intensified its work with NATO Allies, who helped turn Ukraine’s Non-Commissioned Officers from mid-level enlisted troopers into battlefield leaders. This has made for a more flexible force, and in Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression, it has made all the difference.



Here in the deep Baltic forests, the Lithuanian Army is training new Ukrainian Non-Commissioned Officers to be effective sergeants, capable of both caring for their soldiers and leading them into battle.”



—SOUNDBITE IN UKRAINIAN —

NCO TRAINEE, UKRAINIAN ARMY

“The sergeant participates directly in the life of the unit. He trains them, lives with them, he knows everything about his unit and helps it exist, so to speak. Many lives depend on him.”

—SOUNDBITE IN UKRAINIAN —

NCO INSTRUCTOR, UKRAINIAN ARMY

“You become a man when you are responsible for someone else. You perceive reality in a completely different way. It’s like you kind of wake up, so to speak.”

—VOICEOVER—

“Infantry sergeants are frontline soldiers, but they’re also tasked with planning operations and deciding which tactics should be used.”



—SOUNDBITE IN UKRAINIAN —

NCO INSTRUCTOR, UKRAINIAN ARMY

“What was good in this particular course from the NATO instructors was the approach to planning the operation and controlling the planning of the operation, bringing us these standard operating procedures in terms of tactical aspects, mechanised tactics, tactics using armoured vehicles, armoured infantry vehicles like the M113.”

—VOICEOVER—

“NCOs who are confident and empowered with decision-making will make the Ukrainian Army more flexible in battle.”



—SOUNDBITE IN UKRAINIAN —

NCO INSTRUCTOR, UKRAINIAN ARMY

“War, currently, is characterised by a high intensity of action and a rapid change of circumstances. That is, decisions need to be made by people who are in the thick of things, and who see and participate in precisely these areas where circumstances are changing rapidly. Not in the headquarters, but here.”



—VOICEOVER—

“After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, NATO Allies pledged to support the Ukrainian Army with advanced weaponry. Among the assets promised was one of the Alliance’s strongest tanks: the Leopard 2. Manufactured in Germany and currently in service with 15 NATO Allies, the Leopard is fast and strong, with thick armour to protect its crew during intense combat.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

MGEN Piotr Fajkowski, Polish Army

“The tanks bring the new quality. We saw a lot of movies delivered to us from the Ukrainian side. After being hit twice, three, four times, this tank survived. For Ukrainians, this is the power to win the war.”

—VOICEOVER—

“Allies have donated Leopard 2 tanks of various models to Ukraine since 2023. They’ve also been training the crews needed to operate them. At the Combined Arms Training Centre in Poland, a mission funded by the European Union and staffed by NATO Allies, Ukrainian soldiers are fully trained to fight and operate the Leopard 2.”

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

MGEN Piotr Fajkowski, Polish Army

“The training programme is focused on training the gunner, the driver, the commander of the tank. Then, to make from them the tank crew as the whole.



—VOICEOVER—

“The Combined Arms Training Centre doesn’t just train the crews. They also train the maintainers who will be responsible for keeping the tanks up and running on the frontline.”

—SOUNDBITE IN POLISH —

Maintenance Trainer, Polish Army

“As far as commitment, they are 100 percent. They are motivated and absorb knowledge very well. The situation forces them to study quickly and intensively.”

—VOICEOVER—

“After three years of war, Ukraine is littered with landmines and unexploded ordnance. These deadly explosives are a threat to Ukrainian troops and civilians alike. Cleansing the landscape will take years of painstaking work, in war or peace. That’s why the British Army is helping train new Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians at an undisclosed location in the United Kingdom.”



—SOUNDBITE IN UKRAINIAN —

EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL TRAINEE, UKRAINIAN ARMY

“We constantly encounter mines because we are on the territory that we had liberated after the departure of Russian soldiers. They have left lots of mines behind. It is a huge problem. At the same time, Russians continue to lay mines all over. Because of that, civilians suffer every day.”

—VOICEOVER—

“Detecting mines means getting low and going slow. Trainees learn how to search the dirt to find mines before they explode. The stress is constant, as any mistake could mean injury or death. But these skills are vital for Ukrainian troops as they continue to defend their homeland.”

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL TRAINER, BRITISH ARMY

“A lot of them do come straight from the front line. I do respect that they're coming here, they're taking on the lessons, fully into it, trying to learn everything they can to take away, to go back, to then fight back on the frontlines.”



—VOICEOVER—

“Ultimately, Ukraine’s greatest weapon is the courage and willpower of the men and women who have fought on the frontlines since 2022. NATO Allies stood behind them then, and stand behind them now.”





—SOUNDBITE IN RUSSIAN —

NCO TRAINEE, UKRAINIAN ARMY

“Personally, my motivation to continue fighting for my country, for Ukraine, it’s the understanding that I will never have a home anywhere else but in Ukraine, because this is my home, my country.”



Usage rights

This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.