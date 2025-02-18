Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th SERE conducts water survival training in Florida

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    The 445th Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape team conducted a mass water survival and rescue training exercise focused on maintaining life on a raft and recovery procedures in the event of a downed aircraft in open water in Key West, Fla., Nov. 21-22, 2024. Sixty-five U.S. Airmen with the 89th Airlift Squadron, 445th Operations Support Squadron and 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participated in the coalition exercise that included involvement from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Key West Police Department. SERE prepares others for the critical Personal Recovery mission and empowers them with the skills to survive, evade, resist and escape in adverse conditions, integrating with other Airmen, military peers, government entities and foreign allies to bolster recovery initiatives. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video by Staff Sgt. David Hinerman)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 09:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953113
    VIRIN: 250221-F-F3683-1001
    Filename: DOD_110823805
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    SERE
    water survival
    445th Airlift Wing
    water recovery
    445 AW

