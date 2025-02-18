445th SERE conducts water survival training in Florida

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953113" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 445th Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape team conducted a mass water survival and rescue training exercise focused on maintaining life on a raft and recovery procedures in the event of a downed aircraft in open water in Key West, Fla., Nov. 21-22, 2024. Sixty-five U.S. Airmen with the 89th Airlift Squadron, 445th Operations Support Squadron and 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participated in the coalition exercise that included involvement from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Key West Police Department. SERE prepares others for the critical Personal Recovery mission and empowers them with the skills to survive, evade, resist and escape in adverse conditions, integrating with other Airmen, military peers, government entities and foreign allies to bolster recovery initiatives. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video by Staff Sgt. David Hinerman)