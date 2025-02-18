445th SERE conducts water survival training in Florida

The 445th Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape team conducted a mass water survival and rescue training exercise focused on maintaining life on a raft and recovery procedures in the event of a downed aircraft in open water in Key West, Fla., Nov. 21-22, 2024. Sixty-five U.S. Airmen with the 89th Airlift Squadron, 445th Operations Support Squadron and 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participated in the coalition exercise that included involvement from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Key West Police Department. SERE prepares others for the critical Personal Recovery mission and empowers them with the skills to survive, evade, resist and escape in adverse conditions, integrating with other Airmen, military peers, government entities and foreign allies to bolster recovery initiatives. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video by Staff Sgt. David Hinerman)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 09:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953113
|VIRIN:
|250221-F-F3683-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110823805
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
