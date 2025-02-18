Airman trains for Rumble in the Deid IV

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953112" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Punsalan, 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron vehicle control officer, trains for Rumble in the Deid IV within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 18, 2025. Punsalan is one of 40 competitors in Rumble in the Deid IV, a biannual boxing competition hosted by the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron to build morale among service members. Participants trained for over 90 days, at least three times a week, with practices ranging from one to four hours consisting of sparring, technical training and conditioning. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack and Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)