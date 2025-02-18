Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman trains for Rumble in the Deid IV

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack and Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Punsalan, 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron vehicle control officer, trains for Rumble in the Deid IV within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 18, 2025. Punsalan is one of 40 competitors in Rumble in the Deid IV, a biannual boxing competition hosted by the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron to build morale among service members. Participants trained for over 90 days, at least three times a week, with practices ranging from one to four hours consisting of sparring, technical training and conditioning. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack and Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 08:37
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Sports, CENTCOM, AFCENT, Boxing, Fitness, Rumble in the Deid

