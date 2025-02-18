AFN Europe Report - Feb. 21, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa, hosted over 1,300 military personnel from more than 15 nations to participate in Justified Accord 2025 across Kenya.



Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, alongside NATO allies, discussed the rise of allied defense spending and the United States’ continued support for Ukraine and Europe’s security during the Ukraine defense contact group meeting, in Brussels, Belgium.



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)