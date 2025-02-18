Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - Feb. 21, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa, hosted over 1,300 military personnel from more than 15 nations to participate in Justified Accord 2025 across Kenya.

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, alongside NATO allies, discussed the rise of allied defense spending and the United States’ continued support for Ukraine and Europe’s security during the Ukraine defense contact group meeting, in Brussels, Belgium.

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 07:57
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Sectretary of Defense
    UDCG
    AFNE Report
    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa

