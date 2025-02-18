IMX25 Compilation Video

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) hosted the International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2025, the Middle East region’s largest multinational maritime exercise, February 9-20.
IMX 25 involved 5,000 personnel from more than 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 07:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953106
|VIRIN:
|250221-D-D0477-1001
|PIN:
|250221
|Filename:
|DOD_110823702
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
