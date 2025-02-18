Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMX25 Compilation Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.21.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) hosted the International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2025, the Middle East region’s largest multinational maritime exercise, February 9-20.

    IMX 25 involved 5,000 personnel from more than 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 07:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953106
    VIRIN: 250221-D-D0477-1001
    PIN: 250221
    Filename: DOD_110823702
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMX25 Compilation Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    maritime
    exercise
    International Maritime Exercise
    IMX25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download