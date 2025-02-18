U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Division conduct cold-weather training in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway Feb. 15-18, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 07:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953104
|VIRIN:
|250220-M-FL591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110823634
|Length:
|00:06:37
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Joint Viking 25: Cold Weather Training Week 3, by Cpl Alexander Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
