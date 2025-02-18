Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Melissa Zigrang Soldier Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Capt. Melissa Zigrang, an Army judge advocate general's (JAG) corps attorney assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, shares why she joined the U.S. Army and continues serving her country.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 06:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953103
    VIRIN: 250220-A-MP101-5337
    Filename: DOD_110823633
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Melissa Zigrang Soldier Spotlight, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download