Wyvern 1 Radio: February 21, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953102" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss the Honorary Squadron Commander Program, squadron deployments, and the Language Enabled Airmen Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 21, 2025. Throughout the segment, Diers and Lopez shared how honorary commanders strengthen the ties between the 31 FW and the local community, the upcoming deployment for the 555th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons, and opportunities for Airmen proficient in a foreign langue to participate in LEAP. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)