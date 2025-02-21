On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss the Honorary Squadron Commander Program, squadron deployments, and the Language Enabled Airmen Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 21, 2025. Throughout the segment, Diers and Lopez shared how honorary commanders strengthen the ties between the 31 FW and the local community, the upcoming deployment for the 555th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons, and opportunities for Airmen proficient in a foreign langue to participate in LEAP. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 10:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953102
|VIRIN:
|250221-F-BF041-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110823609
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: February 21, 2025, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
