    Wyvern 1 Radio: February 21, 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss the Honorary Squadron Commander Program, squadron deployments, and the Language Enabled Airmen Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 21, 2025. Throughout the segment, Diers and Lopez shared how honorary commanders strengthen the ties between the 31 FW and the local community, the upcoming deployment for the 555th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons, and opportunities for Airmen proficient in a foreign langue to participate in LEAP. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953102
    VIRIN: 250221-F-BF041-1001
    Filename: DOD_110823609
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    TAGS

    LEAP
    31 FW
    31 MXG
    Return with Honor
    Wyvern 1 Radio

