2502021-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (January, 31 2025) B-Roll package highlighting the change of command aboard the USS Mount Whitney. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 05:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953101
|VIRIN:
|250221-N-EB640-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110823587
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples - USS Mount Whitney Change of Command B Roll, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.