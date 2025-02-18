Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ban Chan Khrem Road Repair

    THAILAND

    02.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Michael Majors 

    7th Infantry Division

    Ban Chan Khrem Road Construction for Cobra Gold 2025

    Marines from the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and the Royal Thai Marine Corps, Construction Company of Combat Engineers, joined forces to build a road in Ban Chan Khrem, Chanthaburi Province, Thailand.

    U.S. service members from across the joint force, operating side-by-side with
    partner and Allied forces is a tangible demonstration of the U.S. commitment to our
    Allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 03:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953099
    VIRIN: 250220-A-NJ428-6042
    Filename: DOD_110823558
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: TH

