Ban Chan Khrem Road Repair

Ban Chan Khrem Road Construction for Cobra Gold 2025



Marines from the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and the Royal Thai Marine Corps, Construction Company of Combat Engineers, joined forces to build a road in Ban Chan Khrem, Chanthaburi Province, Thailand.



U.S. service members from across the joint force, operating side-by-side with

partner and Allied forces is a tangible demonstration of the U.S. commitment to our

Allies and partners.