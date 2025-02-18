Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW holds an all call

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief hosted an all call to talk about upcoming exercises and the new changes to the U.S Air Force at Aviano Air Base, Feb. 18, 2025.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 03:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953098
    VIRIN: 250218-F-MO337-1001
    Filename: DOD_110823542
    Length: 00:58:40
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW holds an all call, by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

